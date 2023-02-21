(Murray) -- Conestoga sophomore Kylee Plowman didn't mess around at last week's Nebraska Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
Plowman entered with one goal: to finish on top. And she did just that, winning the 115-pound bracket en route to claiming the inaugural KMAland Missouri/Nebraska Girls Wrestler of the Year honor.
"It's amazing," Plowman said. "I've always wanted to be a state champion. It still doesn't feel real. It's rewarding. It took a lot to get to where I am. Amazingly, all the work I put in was worth it."
Plowman concluded her sophomore campaign with a 41-3 record. The final win of her season was the sweetest: a first-period pin of Raymond Central's Sophia Schultz. The finals match was the fourth meeting between Shultz and Plowman this year and the third matchup won by Plowman.
A cradle did the trick for Plowman.
"I tried to be confident, but I was a little scared," Plowman said. "I had a really tight cradle. I've done cradles in most of my matches. Even when it's not there, I reach for it. It just happened to be there. The moment I knew I won, I was so surprised and excited."
None of Plowman's state tournament matches made it out of the first period.
"The plan was to get off the mat as soon as possible," Plowman said. "There's always matches where you're winning (big) and lose because you mess up. I didn't go out there scared. I just went out there and did what I wanted to do."
The state championship feeling felt a lot better than the heartbreak Plowman experienced in the finals her freshman season.
"It was huge motivation," Plowman said. "I didn't want to feel the way I did last time. It hurt a lot. I didn't want to go to the finals just to not make it again."
Learning from her losses is something Plowman emphasizes. She had three hiccups this year to Schultz, Glenwood's Emily Lundvall and Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Avon).
"My first loss, I took it hard," Plowman said. "The lesson was to not give up. It's worth it to continue fighting. Don't give up and put myself in stupid situations."
With one title in her pocket, Plowman has hefty goals. She hopes to be a three-time state champion.
"It's not a guarantee," she said. "But I hope to be a three-time state champion. The thing I need to work on is my confidence."
Click below to hear the full interview with Plowman.