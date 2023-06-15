(Murray) -- For the second straight day, one of Conestoga soccer’s star players is a KMAland Player of the Year.
Cougars graduate Jameson Yost finished out her career this past spring with a prolific performance on the pitch, posting 19 goals, 10 assists and 48 points in leading her team to an impressive 12-5 season. For that, she is the KMAland Nebraska Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“I think it was the best season Conestoga girls soccer has ever had,” Yost said. “It was just awesome. We came out ready to play, and we were confident.”
There was plenty of reason to have confidence with Yost — a Nebraska-Kearney recruit — prone to finding the net. She scored at least one goal in nine matches and at least two in five. She also had at least one assist in seven matches this season.
“I think I was really set on just trying to prove myself that I was ready to play for a Division II school,” she said. “Just coming out and being ready and showing myself I am worthy of (playing DII soccer). It all fell into place.”
Yost says she improved her game thanks to a season of club soccer.
“It’s another level,” she said. “I think probably my biggest improvement was dribbling. I really think it was a key factor for my season this year.”
While Yost’s career came to a finish just shy of the state tournament, she says she will take plenty of great memories with her to UNK.
“I think I’m just going to definitely remember the people I’ve been friends with,” she said. “On and off the field, it just created an awesome relationship. A sister-like relationship, and I will never forget any of those girls I played with.”
Yost is the second KMAland Nebraska Girls Soccer Player of the Year, joining Plattsmouth’s Ireland Todd, who won last year’s award. Listen to much more with Yost in the audio file below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Ireland Todd, Plattsmouth