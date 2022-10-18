(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison football team is gearing up for a regular season finale with a conference title and district seeding on the line.
The Wolves (8-0) kept their perfect season alive last week, beating Stanberry 44-20 behind 131 yards and three touchdowns from Jarrett Spinnato.
"That was my first win over there," said Head Coach Aaron Behrens. "We have not had a lot of success and had a lot of heartbreak with a district final there and some regular season games that have been close and haven't been able to pull them out. Friday was good for us to just go get a hard-fought win against a team that really wants to get after you on both sides of the ball. They run at you downhill on offense and are physical on defense. Our boys came out locked in and ready to go with the gameplan."
Part of East Atchison's success this season has been an explosive offense. The Wolves are averaging 51.5 points per game, including nearly 250 yards on the ground each week.
"Our offensive line has done a really good job," said Behrens. "We were fortunate that one of our freshmen was ready to step in at center and really has played well for us. On either side of our center, we have Charlie Litherbury -- who is a senior -- and Collin Hedlund -- a junior -- who have done a phenomenal job of opening holes and giving our backs room. Jarrett (Spinatto) and Braden (Graves) have done a great job with the ball in their hands."
East Atchison closes out the regular season Friday night at home against Platte Valley in a battle for the 275 Conference championship. Platte Valley has churned for 2,061 yards on the ground as a team and are a two-point loss to Albany away from being undefeated.
"They are a really well coached team that is big up front and physical," said Behrens. "They have a difference-maker on the offensive and defensive line in Trevor Weir that's all over on defense and does a really good job from their center position. Offensively, they're not fancy. They line up and run their stuff and get downhill on you. They are okay have 10, 11 or 12-play drives, which isn't normal for high school kids to be patient like that on offense, but they do a really good job running their scheme."
Aside from a conference championship, Friday night's matchup also has big implications on district seeding. Currently, East Atchison sits as the two-seed in the district, while Platte Valley is third.
"This is huge for district seeding," said Behrens. "Either one of us could end up anywhere from the one seed to the five seed, depending how Friday night goes. Everybody knows that our district is a juggernaut, so positioning is going to be a big deal with who is getting home games and who you are matched up with in those games. On top of Friday being huge from a conference championship standpoint, it's also big for district seeding and positioning yourself for success in November."
