(Logan) -- The ups and downs of the past few years are beginning to benefit the Logan-Magnolia softball team.
The 2A No. 8 Panthers currently sit at 17-0 on the season and 10-0 in the Western Iowa Conference. Their stellar standing might surprise many, but not to head coach Rick McHugh.
"We have five seniors leading this team," said McHugh. "These ladies took their lumps and have gotten better each year. Of course, I was never thinking about our record, but I thought we had a chance to be a good softball team."
The Panthers were 17-6 last year, 9-6 in 2020 and 11-14 in 2019. The talent was there. They just needed to learn and grow.
"The COVID year (2020), we were losing games by one run, but we're competitive," he said. "I told them we were going to start winning some of those. They've bought in. This team feels we're winning because of the team. These kids know that anyone playing for us can get the ball rolling."
Offensively, the Panthers are hitting .370, with seven of their nine routine starters hitting above .300.
"We lean on each other," McHugh said. "It's not just the front, middle or end of the lineup winning us ball games. It's a different group of girls each night. We rely on everybody to contribute. That's the sign of a team with a lot of confidence and belief."
Erikah Rife leads the offense with a .500 average, while Macanna Guritz has been a force at the plate with a .446 average and a team-high 28 RBI. Sophomore Marki Bertelsen and junior catcher Kattie Troxel each hit over .400 at .444 and .420, respectively, while Brooke Johnsen, Amelia Evans, Samantha Yoder, Campbell Chase, Greylan Hornbeck, Abby Hiatt and Karsten Bruns aid the cause offensively.
The Panthers have also been efficient on the bases with a perfect 53-for-53 on stolen base tries. Evans leads the way with 15 swipes, while Rife has snagged eight bags.
Hiatt -- a sophomore -- has emerged as one of the top pitchers in KMAland this season thanks to a lockdown campaign. Hiatt has tossed 96 innings with a 0.95 ERA and 159 strikeouts while opponents are hitting only .091 against here.
"She's doing a lot of things well," McHugh said. "Abby has a few pitches she can throw. She's getting stronger each year. She loves to pitch and loves having the ball behind her. And our defense behind her is tough. She feels confident with her defense. That says a lot for a pitcher."
The Panthers return to action on Friday against Missouri Valley. They are currently in the driver's seat of the Western Iowa Conference, and a win on Friday would go a long way towards their goal of winning the WIC. Claiming the conference crown is the top goal for the Panthers, but it's not the only goal.
"Our goals are high," McHugh said. "We don't talk about them during the year. But we want to take care of business. And that starts with winning our conference."
Check out the full interview with McHugh below.