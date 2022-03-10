(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart senior Erison Vonderschmidt wants to conclude her basketball career the way she did in volleyball: with a state championship and as KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year.
Vonderschmidt has shined on the volleyball and basketball courts for the Irish in the past four years. And while her basketball career isn't over quite yet, she has put together a consistent senior season with 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 54.5% from the field.
While Vonderschmidt garners this award, she is quick to thank her teammates for helping her achieve this accolade.
"Sharing the ball is a big thing," she said. "You have to have confidence in yourself and the team to win games."
Confidence is something Vonderschmidt rarely lacks after successful careers in multiple sports.
"I try to focus on my confidence," she said. "I think it's a huge thing in sports. You always have to have confidence. I think it really helps me."
Vonderschmidt was glistening with confidence after a stellar volleyball season, where she grabbed her second consecutive KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year honor and led the Irish to a state championship.
That confidence carried over to basketball, and Vonderschmidt shined in her senior season, breaking the school's career rebounding record while leading the Irish to a 26-3 record, 11th consecutive state tournament and a trip to the Class D2 finals.
"It was a day-by-day process," Vonderschmidt said about the season. "But I think we did a good job of working on fundamentals and taking things day by day."
Vonderschmidt has been a force for the Irish since her freshman season and has gotten stronger over time, physically and mentally.
"The weight had a big aspect," she said. "But the mental toughness, I had to push through everything. I think that's where I've developed the most. I'm a sensitive person. Freshman year, I remember being sensitive. I've improved a lot on that throughout the years."
Vonderschmidt's career has been one many dream of having with all-state selections, school records and multiple state tournament games. However, she says it will be the shortcomings that stick out. "I'm going to choose to remember the games where we fell short," she said. "We all have regrets. I'm going to remember those and the things I could've improved on."
Her career isn't over yet. She has the chance to end her career as a champion on Friday night if Sacred Heart can win their Class D2 state championship game.
Vonderschmidt joins Weeping Water alum Grace Cave -- a two-time winner -- as KMAland Nebraska Girls Player of the Year honorees. Check out the full interview with Vonderschmidt below.