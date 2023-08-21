(Maryville) -- Maryville football opens the season with a stern test on Friday night against the defending Class 2 state champions.
While Friday's contest won't be easy by any means, it's a chance for the Spoofhounds to gauge themselves early in the season.
"We feel extremely confident and excited," Maryville head coach Matt Webb tells KMA Sports. "You do all the work and the offseason plan, and now we get to play some football. As a coach, I'm excited about this group we have for the 2023 season. We'll do our best to uphold the culture and tradition we have here."
The Spoofhounds compiled an 8-4 record in 2022, reaching the Class 3 quarterfinals before losing to Pleasant Hill. However, many pieces from that team graduated, including skill players Cooper Loe, Drew Burns and Caden Stoecklein.
"We graduated some very productive seniors," Webb said. "We don't look at replacing those guys. We just talk about how tradition never graduates. Now, it's a new crop of guys. We feel like we have a lot of experience back."
That returning experience includes quarterback Derek Quinlin, wide receiver Delton Davis and four of the Spoofhounds' five starting offensive linemen from 2022.
"We had a great offseason with some of those guys," Webb said. "It's exciting. We'll hang our hat on scoring more points than the defense. Whatever that is. We don't want to win games 7-6, but we'll do what we need to do to win. We're going to be productive. We'll run the football, throw the football and not turn the ball over."
Defensively, Webb expects his team to once again be efficient and detail-oriented.
"Defensive football comes down to fundamentals," he said. "We have a firm believe that you play with great technique and be great tacklers. We can't give up the big plays, stop the run and get off the field on third down. All those sound like cliche, but in the years we've had better defenses, that's what we've produced. I think our front seven is coming along, and I feel a lot of comfort in our (secondary)."
The Spoofhounds' defense gets put to the test Friday night when they face Blair Oaks on the campus of the University of Central Missouri Friday night. The Falcons were the Class 2 state champions last year under the guidance of Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Coach Ted LePage.
Maryville is quite familiar with Blair Oaks. The two squads have opened their past five seasons against each other, and Blair Oaks beat Maryville in the 2020 state title game.
"Every year, we try to create a challenging schedule," Webb said. "With Blair Oaks, it's like coming up to the Major Leagues and getting a fastball down the middle. You better be ready to play. Ted LePage is an excellent coach and leads an excellent program. There's a reason they're the defending state champs. They're very sound in all three phases of the game."
While the opponent is daunting and the setting is unique, Webb has little doubt his team will be ready to compete.
"I'm confident we're going to settle in and play the game," he said. "We went against some big schools in team camps over the summer. We're not going to be shocked or have nerves. Every coach says that's a concern for week one. I'm not concerned about that. What I'm concerned about is the fundamentals of the game. Can we stop them? Can we make tackles? I feel like we can explosive offensively, but we have to get some turnovers against a good football team like Blair Oaks."
Mat Beu will have reports from Maryville/Blair Oaks. Tune in for all of KMA Sports' football coverage from 6:20 to midnight Friday night on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Hear the full interview with Coach Webb below.