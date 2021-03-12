(Conception Junction) -- The Platte Valley girls enter the Class 1 state semifinals undefeated and eager to avenge last year's state championship loss.
"It's special anytime you can make a postseason run," Coach Tyler Pedersen said. "The girls are excited. They have worked really hard."
Platte Valley (29-0) secured their most recent trip to Springfield with a 52-38 victory over Santa Fe in a Class 1 state quarterfinal.
According to Coach Pedersen, his team's strength in that game was that they didn't have any.
"We got a win when we weren't playing at our best," he said. "We didn't shoot it great. We had to battle. I'd rather win when we are playing well, but it says a lot about your team when you can do that. Ultimately, a win is a win this time of the year."
A large part of Platte Valley's success has come behind the stellar post play from junior Jaclyn Pappert and freshman Maggie Collins.
"We want to start by establishing the posts," Pedersen said. "We want to play inside-out, attack the basket and make the defense do what they have to protect the basket. That creates open looks from the perimeter."
Malia Collins, Paige West and Stephanie Turpin have been among those that have converted from the outside for Coach Pedersen's squad.
The girls on Platte Valley's roster are no strangers to success, even away from the basketball court. Many of them were cogs in their state runner-up finish in softball last year.
"We have great leadership," Pedersen said. "They have experience in big games and a taste of how exciting the postseason can be. That just fuels it."
Pedersen isn't afraid to admit his team aimed to make a deep postseason run.
"We had high expectations," he said. "We felt like it was going to be a process, but we felt like there was a chance we could be in the position we are in. The girls did a really good job of making that happen."
The only thing standing between Platte Valley and another trip to the state finals is the team that beat them in the title game last year -- Walnut Grove.
The Lady Tigers (23-4) are going for a third consecutive state championship. Their second was in a 52-41 victory over Platte Valley last year.
"They're a top-notch program," Pedersen said. "They're going to do things right. Every possession will matter. They like to put pressure on you and make you make silly errors."
Their meeting last year gives Coach Pedersen a sense of familiarity and confidence.
"There are some things we can learn from," he said. "I anticipate them to be better than they were a year ago, but there's a chance we can do some things better, too. We are going to go in with a lot of confidence. If we play with that, we are going to make them earn it."
Platte Valley and Walnut Grove play Friday at 8 p.m. Pedersen made his comments on Friday's sports feature, which can be heard below.