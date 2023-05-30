(Carroll) -- A freshman year only the locals in Carroll saw coming highlighted KMAland golf in 2023. Kuemper Catholic’s Addy Beiter won a conference title — and plenty of other meets — on her way to claiming this year’s KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year.
“I had so much fun,” Beiter told KMA Sports. “I’ve been looking forward to high school golf since I could remember, and coming in I was very nervous. But I think I had a very good season.”
Beiter’s consistency stood out throughout her freshman season, claiming medalist honors in meets with Carroll, Atlantic, Harlan and Denison-Schleswig. She also won the Des Moines Christian Tournament, the regional first round tournament and took a playoff with Atlantic’s Belle Berg to claim the Hawkeye Ten title.
“That first meet in Atlantic really boosted my confidence,” Beiter added. “Obviously, the conference championship even boosted it even more. It meant a lot going out there and knowing I can handle the pressure.”
Beiter is used to pressure, as she’s played in PGA Junior tournaments since she was seven, and she’s been on a golf course since she was three.
“My dad first took me out when I was three-years-old and has taught me everything about golf,” she said. “He knows my swing and knows what to do. My short game is definitely a strength. I’ve been working on that for a really long time. My driver still needs some work. Everything is kind of left, but I’ve got all summer to figure that out.”
Along with the wins, Beiter was in the top three of every meet or tournament aside from one when she finished fifth (at Atlantic). She was the runner-up in a meet with Greene County and at her home Kuemper Invitational. She also took third at a Panorama Tournament, the CYO Tournament and at her regional final tournament to advance on to state, where she finished 25th in 2A.
“I definitely want to keep doing what I’m doing and winning all these high school meets,” Beiter said of her future goals. “I do want to do better at state. I was kind of blindsided this year. I didn’t know what to expect, but I’ve got three more years.”
Beiter is the third Hawkeye Ten golfer to win the KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year award and the fourth from the conference in the five years of the award. Listen to the full interview with Beiter below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning
2021: Rylie Driskell, Creston
2020: Rylie Driskell, Creston
2019: Alyssa Ginther, Atlantic