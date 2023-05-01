(Council Bluffs) -- There's only one No. 1 singles player in the state with more than 10 wins and zero losses.
Her name is Jeena Carle.
Carle -- the most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week -- is 14-0 in her No. 1 singles spot for Abraham Lincoln this year. Carle's 14 wins rank second in the state, behind only Columbus Catholic's Sophia Fain.
"My senior year has been absolutely amazing," Carle said. "I've practiced every day and got in reps whenever I want. I've stayed late after practice and accomplished so much already."
Carle has already met some goals, such as winning the loaded Council Bluffs City Meet. Carle took down St. Albert's Landry Miller, Lewis Central's Lanee Olsen and Thomas Jefferson's Cara Ronk to do so.
"I hoped to be city champ," she said. "I accomplished that. That was one of my major goals. I feel relieved, but I don't plan on stopping there."
Carle's wins over Miller and Ronk were her second of the year against her crosstown foes.
"I played (Miller and Olsen) the year prior and lost to them," she said. "I beat (Miller) earlier in the season. That was one of my toughest matches. The City Meet was one of my most challenging matches. (Ronk) has a good serve that tripped me out a little bit. When I played (Olsen), I just put balls away. It helped me finish out points and get the wins."
As it has been all year, consistency was key for Carle last week when she reigned supreme in Council Bluffs and notched wins over conference opponents from Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars.
"I've been consistent," she said. "If my hard work isn't working, I switch to a flat serve. I know how to switch up my serve. Consistency is all of tennis. If you can out-hit your opponent, you're going to win. Consistency is really important to me."
Carle's dominant season comes after going 11-5 at No. 1 singles last year.
"I felt like I had to be more aggressive," she said. "That's what I worked on over the offseason. It worked."
Carle says she pays little attention to the goose egg in her loss column.
"There's a little pressure, but nothing crazy," she said. "If I lose, it's not the end of the world. I've lost before. I could take it if I lost, but I don't want to."
After cementing herself as the top girls tennis player in Council Bluffs, Carle has two goals left: win the Missouri River Activities Conference Tournament and qualify for state. She gets the chance to win the MRC on Tuesday.
"I have to focus on tennis," she said. "My serves have to be top-notch. I need to play more consistently than my opponent, put away balls and go up to the net more."
Check out the full interview with Carle below.