(Murray) -- One of the constants of Conestoga’s state soccer qualifier is honored today as the KMAland Nebraska Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Jayden Widler finished out his fantastic Cougars career at the state tournament in 2023. Along the way, the star forward was usually good for a goal, an assist or both in nearly every game.
“I feel like my touch was a little bit better this year,” Widler said of his senior season. “I feel like my playmaking, my passing and moving off the ball was a lot better.”
Widler, who played in 12 of his team’s 17 matches this season, always made a major impact, scoring 10 goals and handing out six assists on the season. He found the net in 10 consecutive matches for the Cougars and had at least one assist in five of them.
“It was one of our best seasons we’ve ever had,” Widler said. “It was really fun being out there with my friends and making it to state. That was one of our big goals for the season, and I think the chemistry we had (helps). We’ve been playing since we were young, and I think this year we put it all together.”
Conestoga finished the season 13-5, appearing in their first state tournament in 21 years and just the second in school history.
“I’ll remember the memories I made,” Widler said. “The bus rides are always fun coming back from games we won. There’s been a lot of fun people on the team and people I made a lot of memories with.”
Widler joins Nebraska City’s Mikah Ruiz as winners of the KMAland Nebraska Boys Soccer Player of the Year award. Listen to the full interview with Widler below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City