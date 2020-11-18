(Creston) -- Another impressive and consistent season finished with a Hawkeye Ten championship and a state medal for Creston standout Braelyn Baker.
Today, the Panthers senior is named this year’s KMAland Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“I’m really happy with how my cross country season went,” Baker said. “All the hard work I put in over the summer really paid off.”
Baker was a consistent force for Creston throughout the course of the season, finishing no lower than eighth and seven times within the top four. She also won championships at Southwest Valley and Creston during the regular season.
The consistency was due in large part to the hard work she put in dating back to last spring.
“I was always prepared just in case we resumed the track season,” Baker said. “I just continued running and then picked up the mileage as we were heading into cross country.”
Baker captured her second consecutive Hawkeye Ten championship, qualified for another state meet and then nabbed a second career medal with a 14th-place finish in Class 3A. Her 19:32 in Fort Dodge was the fastest among all KMAland runners.
“My first and second year of cross country my goal was to just qualify for state,” Baker said. “When I medaled my junior year, I knew I had to put in the work to medal again for my senior year.”
Listen to the complete interview with Baker embedded below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GIRLS XC RUNNER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center
2018: Janette Schraft, Glenwood