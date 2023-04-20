(Glenwood) -- Stellar play from several different upperclassmen is bringing Glenwood boys golf success through the opening stretch of the 2023 season.
The Rams are undefeated in three duals and have finished in the top three of both 18-hole tournaments in which they’ve competed thus far.
“I’m really happy with our kids and their effort and attitude toward their Spring golf season,” Glenwood head coach Bryan Diekmann said. “A lot of them have put in time and they’re having some success early on, so I’m excited to see that and I’m excited to see how we can keep improving and competing moving forward.
Braden Sneed is Glenwood’s top player once again. The senior holds a 9-hole average of 38.00 in three outings, including a 9-hole low of 36.
“[Sneed has] provided good leadership and obviously we need the best players playing the best,” Diekmann said. “I think he’s got a lot more in him, to be honest. He’s got a lot of potential. He does some things that a lot of the kids just don’t really do as far as his length and some of the things he’s able to do, but at the same time it kind of gets him in trouble sometimes. He’s a kid who’s played a ton of golf and does a nice job for us and I think we can try to push him a little bit more at times.”
Sneed might be the top player, but he is far from the only contributor for the Rams.
Fellow senior Gavin Schau, who possesses a 41.00 9-hole average, has strung together some nice rounds this season, including a 37 in his team’s dual win over Harlan Tuesday.
Jason Colpitts and Briten Maxwell round out a consistent top four in the Glenwood lineup, with 9-hole averages of 41.33 and 42.00, respectively.
The Rams have been dominant in 9-hole duals this season, but they’re looking to shore up their 18-hole scores; something that will be critical once postseason play arrives.
“Obviously, staying focused in golf is of the utmost importance,” Diekmann said. “Being able to carry that through 18 holes is a challenge and it’s something we’re gonna continue to work on but I think the best thing we can do is put them in those situations more. The kids have done well in 9-hole duals, so we’re excited for that, we just need to put an 18-hole tournament together.”
Postseason assignments have yet to be released, but Glenwood continues seeking improvement amongst its top players in hopes of a deep run through the month of May.
“[Once we] find out where we’re going, the more we know about the course will set the kids up for success,” Diekmann said. “We’ll do some research, make sure we understand what presents challenges at the course that we get and just make sure we’re super knowledgeable. We’re just gonna continue to focus on the things that we can control. In the short window, we just spend a ton of time chipping and putting. We want to be aggressive and just trying to score around the greens will be a focus moving forward.”
The Rams will head across the river for its next meet, as they travel to Plattsmouth for a triangular dual meet Thursday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Diekmann from Thursday’s KMA Sports Feature.