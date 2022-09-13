(Maryville) -- Maryville has a big Midland Empire Conference showdown ahead of them on Friday night. The good news is that the Spoofhounds (2-1 overall, 1-0 MEC) are seeing impressive progression week to week.
“We talk about it in our culture a lot,” Coach Matt Webb told KMA Sports. “Championship teams do those intangible things a lot of people don’t talk about. During the week in practice, they get better. Everybody has talented players and everybody has guys they feel are the best (at what they do), but everybody has room for improvement. And that’s what our guys are doing.”
Following an opening-week loss to Blair Oaks, Maryville has responded with a pair of impressive wins over Harrisonville and Chillicothe, outscoring those two opponents by a combined 94-20.
“I really like how our team is executing right now,” Webb said. “Against a really big, really strong Chillicothe front on both sides of the ball, we did it in all phases. I really felt like we did a really great job on the line of scrimmage early and really established some things offensively in putting up some points.”
Not that Coach Webb and his team would overlook an opponent, but the first four weeks have lent itself to maintaining a stern focus on continuing to improve thanks to the quality of opponent.
“We certainly look at each week and don’t overlook anybody,” Webb said. “That’s never anything we talk about. The records aren’t important. You look at game plans, matchups, themes and the kids know what it’s all about. Every week is a new challenge.”
This Friday will likely be the Hounds’ biggest challenge in the MEC. St. Pius X is coming off a terrific season that saw them win the league thanks to a one-point win on Maryville’s home field.
“You look at St. Pius and how they’ve changed in my 10 years at Maryville,” Webb said, “A lot of it is based on their coaching staff. (They) have done an excellent job of who they have on the field, and it’s certainly changed the last few years. The player development – they’ve gotten bigger and stronger, and it’s impressive. They’re sound in the pass game, they’re sound in the run game and they don’t make mistakes.”
St. Pius X is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference with dominant wins over Pembroke Hill, St. Michael the Archangel and Cameron.
“It’s on the road,” Webb said. “Our kids know how important this game is in the MEC race. Last year, they beat us at our place, and the older guys and even the guys that didn’t get on the field (last year) know how good St. Pius is. You don’t have to put on the film to know what they can do in all three phases.
“They’re really good on defense, they’ve got some new and talented guys on offense and they have really talented players all over the place. They’re a really good team.”
