(Atlantic) -- Atlantic senior Dayton Templeton became a household name in the KMAland basketball scene during his junior and senior years. That growth led him to an opportunity at Buena Vista.
"I'm excited for what's to come," Templeton said. "I can't wait for the next chapter and be part of a new time. It's going to be a great experience."
Templeton's path to Storm Lake began in his sophomore season.
"I knew I could become better and be a college basketball player," he said. "I'm looking forward to it."
Templeton averaged 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game over his last two seasons in Atlantic, setting the stage for a college career.
"I started to figure things out my junior and matured more," he said. "I worked on everything I needed to work on to get better."
Templeton says he began talking with the Buena Vista head coach Trevor Johnson last summer.
"He liked what they saw," Templeton said. "He told me I could be a big part of the program and would be a great fit."
While Coach Johnson thought Templeton was a great fit for the program, Templeton felt the same about Buena Vista.
"It felt like the right place for me," he said. "It was going to be them. It was between them and Briar Cliff, but I fit in more at Buena Vista. I wanted a place that felt like home."
As Templeton readies for the college game, he hopes to make strides similar to those in high school.
"I've got to get better at ball handling and shooting," he said. "I'll play more over the summer and learn how to become a better player. I want to be a big part of the team when I come in as a freshman."
Templeton plans to study physical education and coaching while at Buena Vista. Check out the full interview below.