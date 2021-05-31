(Dunlap) -- The Boyer Valley girls golf team is back to the state tournament for the second season in a row, the third time in the last four and ninth appearance in school history.
"It's really big for the girls," Coach Brad Gralheer said. "I'm not sure at the beginning of the year they thought we would be back here. As the year went on, we thought we could."
The Bulldogs punched their return ticket to state golf with a regional championship at Anita last Monday. Coach Gralheer's squad carded a 392, led by 92s from seniors Alexia Miller and Katelyn Neilsen.
"They played as well as they played all year," Gralheer said. "They didn't let a bad shot get to them. They didn't start too well, but as the meet went on, they picked it up."
Miller owns a season-long 49.84 combined/adjusted average while Neilsen's is 51.64. Maci Miller (52.64), MaKenzie Dumbaugh (55.91) and Jaci Petersen (61.33) have also contributed to the Bulldogs' state tournament berth.
Their progression at regionals is a microcosm of the strides they have made throughout the season.
"I don't remember the exact date, but we didn't play well at one meet," Gralheer said. "I told them that these things happen, but it's how you come back from this that dictates where our season goes. The next meet, we had our best meet and then beat that the next week. I think that's where it all started."
The Bulldogs' continued improvement has guided them to the Class 1A State Tournament, which begins Tuesday at the Ames Golf & Country Club.
"Katelyn golfed it Friday, and we are going to golf it this afternoon," Gralheer said. "It will be a good course. But I think we will be just fine."
Four of the five girls on this year's roster played a hand in Boyer Valley's 2019 trip to state, so Coach Gralheer doesn't expect the moment to be too big for them.
"They have an idea of what to expect," he said. "It'll help them along. They know it's going to be fun. I don't think we have a lot of nerves going into it."
The Bulldogs finished ninth in 2019, so they hope to better that performance.
"I think we need to look to do a little better than that," Gralheer said. "We need to go down there, play our best golf, and see where that falls."
Click below to hear the full interview from Coach Gralheer.