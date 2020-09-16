(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert picked up win number one of the Jake Driver era Friday night. They'll go for win number two Friday night in the KMAX-Stream Game of the Week against Southwest Valley.
Driver's first win as a head coach came in a 21-14 fashion over Riverside, and after a pair of losses to state-ranked Lewis Central and Logan-Magnolia.
"It was huge for our program," Driver said. "I think we played two really tough opponents in Weeks 1 and 2 and we didn't have a slouch in Week 3. To get off the loss column and to get a win was big for our kids and our confidence."
While the results obviously weren't what they desired in the first two weeks, Driver feels his team learned a lot from the losses to LC and Lo-Ma.
"We saw two different styles," he said. "Lewis Central wants to hit you off the perimeter. Lo-Ma just smacks you in the mouth. We learned how to compete against both those teams. We've moved some guys around and I think that helped with last week's success against Riverside."
Driver inherited a program from former Coach Pat Ryan that went 5-4 last season. The rookie head coach has been pleased with what he has seen from his team thus far.
"The kids are really starting to buy into what we're trying to teach them," he said. "They've done a really nice job of embracing those types of things we've asked."
The Falcons have toyed with some different lineups this year with the hopes of utilizing the athletic abilities of Connor Cerny, Sam Rallis and Cy Patterson while sophomore Brendan Monahan is continuing to grow in the quarterback position.
There's no doubt the Falcons have a talented roster, but they are also young in places, which has led to some miscues that Driver hopes they can clean up.
"We have to learn to play disciplined football," Driver said. "We ask a lot of our kids mentally. To think the game, but also play fast is a tough task. We need to learn how to think the game a little better."
The Falcons' next challenge on the wild 2020 season comes Friday against the only 4-0 team in the state -- Southwest Valley. The Timberwolves have accrued victories over Nodaway Valley, Cardinal, Red Oak and AHSTW. The Timberwolves' defense has been stellar through four games, holding opponents to only 43 total points.
"Coach Donahoo does a great job down there," Driver said. "They're a tremendously physical football team. I would say they are as big, if not bigger, than Logan(Magnolia) up front. Their physicality is the thing that jumps out on film."
A large part of the Falcons' game plan will likely center around combatting senior linebacker/lineman Tallen Myers.
"He just dominates on both sides of the ball," Driver said. "He just sticks out on film."
Southwest Valley's slugfest mentality is a contrast from St. Albert's desire to utilize their speed and athleticism. However, Coach Driver feels his team can use their contest against Logan-Magnolia in preparation for this battle.
While Southwest Valley's defense gets most of the recognition, the offense has been efficient, too, led by quarterback Brendan Knapp, who has pioneered the Timberwolves' option attack with 462 yards and six scores. Coach Driver knows containing the Timberwolves' offense will be key.
"We have to hang our hat on defense," he said. "We want to fly around and play as fast and physical as we can defensively."
Trevor Maeder and Joe Narmi will have the call in Council Bluffs Friday night on the KMAX-Stream 1. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45. The complete interview with Coach Driver can be heard below.