(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard returns many key pieces from last year's state tournament team. Now the Crusaders have their sights set on possibly returning to Des Moines.
A chance to even field a season didn't seem likely until Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds surprisingly gave the green light for a season to begin. Prior to the governor's announcement, many programs around the state had felt hopeful, but still concerned about the prospects of having a season, including the Crusaders.
"I'll be honest, I really didn't think it was going to happen," Coach John Waddle said. "It was a total surprise. Obviously we are excited, especially the seniors."
The Crusaders, like many teams, have had to battle through some early season woes that come with the quick turnaround.
"The biggest thing is worrying about our arm health," Waddle said. "We lost a big part of our pitching and catching in the preseason. We're trying to be cautious."
The Crusaders went 29-5 last season, rolling through the Rolling Valley Conference at 14-0. Their season culminated with a trip to the state tournament, where they stranded 11 runners in a 3-1 loss to Don Bosco in a state quarterfinal -- their only loss all season to a Class 1A school.
"Cinderella season, honestly," Waddle said. "Our schedule was very difficult. The kids deserve a lot of credit for the run they made."
Christian Cook and Ben Obert led the way for CR-B last season, but they have since graduated. Quentin Culbertson is the top returning offensive player, as he hit .292 with a .426 on-base, .326 slugging and 23 RBIs.
Peyton Clipperton drove in 20 runs last season and led the team in stolen bases with 29. Jalen Rosenbeck, Josh Ramirez, Kade Schlepp, Aaron McAlister, Easton Hays, Gabe Obert and Preston McAlister were also key contributors last season.
"Experience should help some of these younger guys," Waddle said.
Schlepp was Crusaders' top pitcher last year -- boasting a 1.38 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 61 innings. Culbertson posted a 1.91 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings while Preston McAlister, Ramirez, Hays and Jacob Estrada also saw some time on the bump last season.
"I love what we have from a 1-2 standpoint," Waddle said. "Those two provide a nice base to work around. We're certainly hoping to see our younger guys step up. We'll just have to do it by committee early and not overdo."
The Crusaders have not lost to a Rolling Valley Conference school since their July 12th, 2018 loss to CAM. While keeping their 14-game winning streak going won't be easy, they hope to at least repeat as conference champions.
"One of our goals each and every year is to be a conference champion," Waddle said. "But it's going to be strange this season with only an eight-game schedule. You have to be really careful. Two losses and you're probably not going to win a championship."
CRB has the long term goal of returning to Principal Park, but they know everything has to go right to make that happen.
"Staying healthy is the main thing," Waddle said. "I don't know if we're going to worry about the record itself. We're just going to try to get better through the competition, so we are ready come tournament time."
CRB will open the season June 15th at Ar-We-Va. The complete interview with Coach Waddle can be heard below.