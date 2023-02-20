(Coon Rapids) -- The Coon Rapids-Bayard boys basketball team is one of the final 32 teams left standing in Class 1A.
It hasn't always looked flashy, but the Crusaders (14-9) have rattled off postseason wins over CAM and Des Moines Christian to reach a district final.
Their latest win was a 59-54 district semifinal triumph over Ankeny Christian. The Crusaders set the tone with an 18-10 first quarter.
"We got off to a good start," Coon Rapids-Bayard head coach Cory Meyer said. "We were physical and played aggressive defense. The physicality on the defensive end set the tone. It was a dog fight. Credit to (Ankeny Christian), they just didn't go away, but we found a way."
The Crusaders entered the year with four new starters in their lineup. They had some ups and downs throughout the regular season, but they found their stride at the end of the regular season with three straight wins before opening the postseason.
"I'm thankful to coach kids willing to work," Meyer said. "Every day, we come to practice ready to compete. I think it speaks volumes about our kids. They're being coachable, playing hard and playing together."
Coach Meyer's teams are always sound defensively. That was the case again this year as the offense took some time to flourish before hitting its stride. Coon Rapids-Bayard shoots 44.9% from the field and averages 50.3 points per game. Freshman Cal Heydon leads the offense with 20.4 points per game. Heydon has dropped 26 and 29 in the Crusaders' postseason victories.
"We are who we are," Meyer said. "But it's been about (Heydon). For a freshman, he's just incredible. We're playing with more confidence on the offensive end, especially when we move the ball side to side.
Lance Clayburg (12.2 PPG) and Cade Behrens (11.9 PPG) also average double figures, while Parker Hays, Kolby Culbertson and Wyatt Oswald also contribute.
Coon Rapids-Bayard gets ACGC in a district final Tuesday night. The two squads met on February 2nd. Coon Rapids-Bayard was a 64-59 winner.
"We played a great game," Meyer said. "We shot 61% from the field and played through some foul trouble. They're extremely talented offensively. They get up and down the court fast and shoot a lot of threes."
A fast-paced game is not what Meyer desires on Tuesday.
"We're bigger and stronger," he said. "We have to contest shots and limit them early. If the game is a track meet, we're going to struggle. We're going to prepare for everything."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Meyer.