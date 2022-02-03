(Coon Rapids) -- The Coon Rapids-Bayard boys are peaking at the right time as they near the postseason.
The Crusaders (12-6) started the year 3-5 but have gone 9-1 since January 7th.
"We are feeling pretty good right now," said head coach Cory Meyer. "Our guys are playing hard on the defensive end, and we are a pretty good basketball team when we can make shots."
After starting 2022 with back-to-back one-possession losses to ACGC and Boyer Valley, the Crusaders have since registered wins against Glidden-Ralston, Woodward Academy, Woodward-Granger, West Harrison, Woodbine, Ogden, Exira-EHK, Ar-We-Va and CAM.
"It's pretty simple," he said. "We've been shooting a lot better since Christmas break, and our defense has been pretty solid. There have been some games we've had to outscore opponents and nights where we've had to grind things out defensively."
Coach Meyer feels his team's ability to win in multiple styles should benefit them when the postseason rolls around.
"The closer you get to the tournament, you find more games you have to grind out," he said. "You have to win each possession one at a time. I think they are suited for that. We play in a system that is OK winning 37-35 and grinding it out, but we've also found ways to score."
The bulk of Coon Rapids-Bayard's scoring has come behind the three-headed monster of Tanner Oswald, Gabe Obert and Lance Clayburg.
Oswald leads the Crusaders with 14.3 points per game and shoots at a 41.6% clip.
"He's just a good perimeter shooter," Meyer said. "The challenge for him has been that teams have taken away his perimeter looks. If they're going to guard him that tight, he needs to figure out how to get to the rim and attack."
Obert has no trouble driving to the rim. He averages 13.8 points per game and eclipsed 1,000 career points on Tuesday night.
"His perimeter shot is getting better, but he's a guy that gets downhill going to the rim," Meyer said.
Clayburg, meanwhile, contributes 13.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 60%.
"He's a hustle player and is always around the rim," Meyer said. "The guards do a good job of finding him. He's not a guy you run a lot of set plays for, but he can score around the basket."
The trio will be crucial for Coon Rapids-Bayard's postseason success.
The Crusaders reside in Class 1A District 16 along with Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston, Logan-Magnolia, Paton-Churdan, Tri-Center, West Harrison and Woodbine.
Coach Meyer's team appears to be playing their best basketball right now, making them a dangerous team in the postseason.
"A lot of the teams are very similar," he said. "Most teams are good defensively, and they have athletes. When you get to the postseason, you gotta find a way to win each possession at a time."
The Crusaders close the regular season against Boyer Valley (Friday), Glidden-Ralston (Monday) and Paton-Churdan (Tuesday).
Check out the full interview with Coach Meyer below.