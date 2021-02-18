(Coon Rapids) -- The Coon Rapids-Bayard boys basketball team picked an impeccable time to earn their first win since January 22nd. Because of that, the Crusaders are into a district semifinal.
The Crusaders kept their season alive with a 38-37 victory over Ankeny Christian.
"We played really well defensively last night," Coach Cory Meyer said. "We tried to take away transition points and the three-ball that they shot so well throughout the course of the year. There was a lot of great effort from our guys defensively."
The victory snapped the Crusaders' (6-9) four-game skid and was their first victory since January 22nd. Their four-game schneid was on the backend of an eventual month for Coach Meyer's squad. They had to cancel four games to COVID-19.
"We hadn't played or practiced in forever," he said. "We weren't together as a group. We've been in games but just couldn't make shots. Monday night was one of those nights where we just told our kids to keep plugging away. Eventually, we will find a big one. It was a huge win for our program."
Coach Meyer feels his team's best basketball is yet to come.
"The critical thing for us is that we are finally getting to play at game speed," he said. "It's been so long since we have done that. Until you play at game speed, it's tough to adjust. We are starting to make some adjustments.
Junior Gabe Obert is the straw that stirs the drink for the Crusaders. He posted 12 points and nine boards in their win over Ankeny Christian and averages 15.5 points per game this season.
"He's really athletic," Meyer said. "He's pretty good at attacking the rim. He has tremendous athleticism. If he can get his shot going, we are in good shape."
Tanner Oswald, Lance Clyburg and Easton Hays are also playmakers for CRB.
Coon Rapids-Bayard will face Ogden in a district semifinal on Thursday night. The two squads were originally scheduled to play on January 25th, but it was canceled.
Ogden enters Thursday's game at 12-9.
"They are a team that tries to create some chaos," Meyer said. "They don't let you get comfortable on offense. They change looks a lot. They play 1-3-1, 3-2, 2-3 and box-and-one. They give you a bunch of different looks. A part of our offense is that we have to be disciplined. I think we've got our kids to understand that."
Ball security will be key for CRB.
"The challenge is definitely going to be there," Meyer said. "We can't have a lot of empty possessions. We have to manipulate the defense and try to get the ball into the middle of their zone."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Meyer.