(Coon Rapids) -- Following a week off, Coon Rapids-Bayard opens the 8-Man postseason unbeaten and ready for a contest against Harris-Lake Park.
The Crusaders were one of three teams awarded with a bye week -- along with Martensdale-St. Marys and Montezuma.
While not playing on Friday felt different, Coach Chris Mohr says his team tried to make the most of it.
"It definitely felt weird not having a game," he said. "We just took that time to work on a lot of individual stuff and continuing to get better individually and got prepared for different situations that we need to be ready for."
CRB has dominated as late, but it didn't start dominantly. In their opener, the Crusaders mounted a 16-point fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Ar-We-Va 42-36. They've since won by 47, 37, 36, 43, 37 and 49. Coach Mohr feels his team's close call in the opening week might have lit a fire.
"That definitely made us stronger throughout the season," Mohr said.
The Crusaders have relied heavily on the ground game, churning for 2,219 yards and 43 touchdowns with 15 different rushers at 7.6 yards per carry.
Junior Gabe Obert has led the way with 827 yards and 13 scores at 10.1 yards per clip. Easton Hays, Tanner Oswald, Lance Clayburg and Chance Andersen have also seen their share of totes for the Crusaders, combining for 1,245 yards and 25 touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per attempt.
"They bring different attributes to the table," Mohr said. "Weeks one and two, we were without Gabe Obert. That forced me to rely on those other guys. I truly think that helped us out, made us more explosive and gave us more options. That's made us a better team all around.
The paths for Obert, Hays, Oswald, Clayburg and Andersen have been paved by CRB's grizzled offensive line, led by Kale Pevestorf, Josh Ramirez and Jeffery Kracht, Aaron McAllister and Preston McAlister.
"Those guys have been there three or four years," Mohr said. "They understand why we want to do things. They do a great job of communicating. The backs do a great job of reading their blocks."
The defense has been stellar, too, allowing only 16 points per game and only 13 per game since their week one shootout with Ar-We-Va.
The Crusaders have posted 26 sacks and snagged 15 interceptions. Those numbers currently rank second and fourth in 8-Man, respectively.
"I'd say the defense has been the biggest thing that has grown the most," Mohr said. "Those guys have been playing the last three years for us. They understand what we do and how we want to do it."
CRB will look for another valiant effort Friday when they face Harris-Lake Park. The Wolves (5-2) qualified for the second round courtesy of a 47-16 victory over River Valley, which CRB was in attendance for.
"Having that bye, we took the chance to make the trek and watch them," Mohr said. "They've got good team speed and they are not afraid to establish the passing game."
Harris-Lake Park poses a balanced offense with 830 passing yards, 1028 rushing yards and 32 total touchdowns.
Mohr feels containing sophomore Tyce Gunderson, who has thrown for 622 yards and 16 touchdowns, will be key.
"Once he gets the snap, he's scrambling," he said. "He's got good speed. We've got to contain him, put pressure on him and tackle well. If we miss tackles, it could be a long night."
Offensively, Mohr feels his team needs to do what they've done all season....run the ball.
"We've got to establish our run game," Mohr said. "Everything feeds off that. We can't beat ourselves and get behind the sticks. Establish the run game early and often, and good things will happen."
Jay Soderberg will be in Coon Rapids Friday night as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1 The complete interview with Coach Mohr can be heard below.