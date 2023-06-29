(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard softball worked through a 1-7 start and appears to be playing some of its best softball as they head into the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament.
The Crusaders are 10-14 with five wins in their last seven games.
"We've gotten into the swing of things," Coon Rapids-Bayard head coach Darla Davis tells KMA Sports. "We started off slow. We had five new positions and were very young. It took us a while to settle in and get adjusted to that. As we've been winning, our girls are settling in and getting more confidence. It's been a fun second half of the season."
The Crusaders entered the year with a new pitcher -- freshman Anna Hart. Hart took over from her sister, Emma, who graduated last year. The younger Hart has a 2.23 ERA with 160 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings.
"Anna had big shoes to fill," Davis said. "The first couple of games were rough. She was feeling a lot of pressure. Now, I think she realizes she can compete. Once we got that, she's been great for us. She's been strong, and we have a lot of confidence in her."
Coon Rapids-Bayard's offense has hit .229. Hart has been their top bat with a .310 average, while junior Breeley Clayburg has plated a team-best 14 RBI while hitting .306. Malia Clayburb, Lacie Davis, Kadey Olson, Aubrey Hofbauer, Brooklynn Burmeister, Maddy Mason and Lydia Hofbauer also contribute to a lineup with only one senior -- Davis.
"We've talked to our girls a lot about pitch selection," Coach Davis said. "Sometimes, we're just swinging to hit and not focused on waiting for that pitch. We've tried to key in on waiting for your pitch. That was new for our girls. Our hitting has come alive."
The Crusaders open the postseason Friday night when they face Ar-We-Va for a third time this year. CRB swept both meetings, winning 10-1 on June 19th and 2-1 on Tuesday. However, as the cliche goes..it's tough to beat a team three times.
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little nervous," Davis said. "They had not one of their best games (in the first game). We're not going to overlook them. We have to hit the ball, but they have good hitters. They're going to hit the ball as well."
Hear more with Davis below.