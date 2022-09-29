(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard football comes into Week 6 hoping to rebound after a tough loss last week.
The Crusaders (3-2, 2-1) raced to an early 18-6 lead against West Harrison last week, but surrendered 29 unanswered in a 35-18 loss.
However, there were still plenty of positives for Coach Chris Mohr's team.
"I was happy with how the kids played," Mohr said. "We just didn't finish it. We just came out flat in the second half. We beat ourselves. We can't hang our heads, but we have to learn from it and move forward."
Coach Mohr hopes his team uses Friday as an opportunity to grow.
"West Harrison is a quality opponent," Mohr said. "We just have to rise to the occasion because the next three weeks are against quality opponents. We have to compete for four quarters."
Senior running back Lance Clayburg leads the Crusader's ground-and-pound offense with 663 yards and 12 touchdowns.
"We lost Lance last year in week two," Mohr said. "He's the workhorse for us, and a great leader."
Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Oswald and junior Omarion Floyd join Clayburg in the backfield. Oswald has 324 yards and six scores, while Floyd has posted 280 yards and three touchdowns. The three-headed monster of Oswald, Floyd and Clayburg is a speedy trio that creates problems for opposing defenses.
"Omarion is a speedster," Mohr said. "But he's growing into the role of putting his head down and plowing forward, and Lance is versatile, too. He can pound it hard and has great speed."
The Crusaders are in contention for a postseason berth out of 8-Player District 10. Their next three matchups -- with Audubon, CAM and Exira-EHK -- will determine their postseason fate.
While some coaches loathe postseason talk, Mohr says his team welcomes the conversation.
"We've talked about it. Win one of the next three -- we have an outside chance of getting in. Two of the next three -- we have a really good chance. If we win all three -- we have a chance to share the district title. We know we have to talk about it and dream about it to come true."
Audubon is also vying for postseason contention.
The Wheelers are 2-4 and 2-1 in district action. They have faced the 5th toughest schedule in 8-Player, according to BCMoore. Sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen has thrown for 386 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 571 yards and 12 scores.
"He's the heartbeat of their team," Mohr said. "They run everything through him. They put you in space and put pressure on you to make one-on-one tackles. We have to be ready for that."
Turnovers doomed the Crusaders last week. They don't want to repeat that this week.
"We struggled to recover from those," Mohr said. "If we make those mistakes again, they will make us pay for them."
Check out KMA Sports' Week 6 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Mohr.