(Coon Rapids) -- A pivotal rematch in the Rolling Valley Conference goes down in Anita on Monday night when CAM hosts Coon Rapids-Bayard on KMA-FM 99.1.
Coon Rapids-Bayard enters the bout at 16-4 and on a four-game win streak. They've also won 13 of their last 14 games.
"We've matured quite a bit," Coach John Waddle said. "We are notoriously a slow-starting team offensively because a lot of our kids are active in golf or track, so it takes some time to feel comfortable in the batter's box, but we are trending in the right direction offensively."
The Crusaders outscored Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Audubon and Exira-EHK by a combined 41-7.
"We've put the ball in play and cut down on our strikeouts," Waddle said. "Forcing defenses to make plays creates opportunities offensively."
Coach Waddle's squad is hitting .344 as a team -- the 16th best in Class 1A. Their 182 runs rank 11th among 1A squads. Waddle attributes their offensive success to their newfound consistency.
"If you would have told me three weeks ago that we were hitting .344, I wouldn't have believed you," he said. "Guys are more comfortable. They've seen different types of pitching, and we've seen some quality pitchers."
Sophomore Lance Clayburg leads the Crusaders' offense with a .481/.580/.596 line and 14 RBI. He's also been patient at the plate, drawing 14 walks. Easton Hays (.412/.468/.574, 15 RBI), Josh Ramirez (.389/.479/.630, 18 RBI, 2 HR), Gabe Obert (.379/.464/.500, 21 RBI, 2 HR), Aaron McAlister (.344/.487/.541, 16 RBI, 2 HR), Kolby Culbertson (.325/.508/.325, 12 RBI) and Tanner Oswald (.295/.380/.341, 12 RBI).
The Crusaders have a formidable pitching staff as well, led by senior Quentin Culbertson.
Culbertson, a Northern State commit, owns 1.57 ERA with 48 strikeouts and only five walks in 35 1/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .179 against Culbertson this season.
"He's controlling the strike zone," Waddle said. "Last year, he didn't pound the strike zone enough."
Hays, Ramirez, Clayburg, Kolby Culbertson, Preston McAlister, Aaron McAlister, Tanner Oswald, Jacob Estrada and Cade Behrens provide a supporting cast behind Culbertson with a 1.96 team ERA. However, Coach Waddle would feel a lot more comfortable heading into July if they cemented a number two starter in their rotation.
"We are not afraid to use a committee approach," he said. "But we are searching. We have to have the depth to do that. That's the number one thing for us right now."
The Crusaders are 10-2 in the Rolling Valley Conference, a half-game ahead of CAM (9-2) heading into Monday's showdown. The Crusaders were no-hit by CAM pitchers Joe Kaufmann, Lane Spieker and Colby Rich in the June 1st meeting but still scraped a 4-3 win. Coach Waddle hopes to avoid using that recipe again.
"We were obviously fortunate to win that game," he said. "We aren't going to survive on Monday unless we get some hits. That's easier said than done with their pitching staff with their three-head monster (Kaufmann, Rich and Spieker). All three of those guys can throw the ball very well."
Trevor Maeder will have the call from Anita on Monday on KMA-FM 99.1 and video streaming online at kmaland.com.
Like all Class 1A/2A schools, the Crusaders found out on Friday what their path to the 2021 State Tournament looks like. For Coon Rapids-Bayard, that consists of Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, Collins-Maxwell, Earlham, Glidden-Ralston, Madrid and Ogden.
"It's a mystery," Waddle said about his team's postseason draw. "There are some familiar faces, but it's just a hodge-podge. We have to look at some of those teams and see what they are doing. It's going to be a learning process."
Waddle made his comments on Monday's sports feature. Click below to hear the full interview.