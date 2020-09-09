(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard football may be struggling with how they start games, but Coach Chris Mohr’s team is not having any problems finishing.
The Crusaders (2-0) followed a 16-point fourth quarter comeback over Ar-We-Va in Week 1 with a 66-19 rout of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton this past Friday night.
“We did get off to a slow start again on Friday night,” Coach Mohr said. “It took until the late second quarter to get rolling. We’ve still got some mental mistakes and some penalties we’re making that we need to get cleaned up.”
The KMAland No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard will get some help in the backfield this week when projected starting running back Gabe Obert returns from two weeks in quarantine. While he was out, the Crusaders used a stable of replacements, including sophomore Lance Clayburg (212 yards, 4 TD) and junior Easton Hays (175 yards, 2 TD).
Regardless of who is running the ball this week, CR-B has one of the state’s best offensive lines to create holes.
“They’re hitting full stride right now,” Mohr said of his offensive line. “Aaron McAlister, Jeffrey Kracht, Kale Pevestorf, Josh Ramirez and Preston McAlister. They’re all seniors except for Preston, and they’re leaders on the team. They understand the why, what we want to do and why we want to do it. They’re an extension of me on the field.”
This week, the Crusaders will look for their third straight 8-Man District 8 win when they take on Boyer Valley (1-1). The Bulldogs beat Glidden-Ralston 68-32 in the opener before a tough 50-28 loss last week to Woodbine.
Senior quarterback Gavin Reineke is one of the top passers in the state, throwing for 457 yards and eight touchdowns over the first two weeks.
“(He) throws a great ball,” Mohr said of Reineke. “We just have to get pressure on him. Jam their receivers at the line of scrimmage, slow them up on their routes and get pressure on (Reineke).”
Junior Jaidan TenEyck has been a game-breaking receiver for Reineke, hauling in 20 catches for 318 yards and four touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season.
“They run a lot of different formations and sets at you,” Mohr said. “Great size up front. We’ve got our hands full there. We need to set the tone early. We’ve started really slow right away, and we finally need to (start fast) in Week 3 because the competition is going to be getting tougher.”
Coon Rapids-Bayard will host this district matchup on Friday evening with a 7:00 kickoff. Listen to KMA Sports’ coverage of Week 3 from 6:20 until midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Hear the full interview with Coach Mohr linked below.