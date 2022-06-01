(Coon Rapids) -- The Coon Rapids-Bayard baseball team has used an athletic offense and deep pitching rotation in a steadfast 4-1 start to their 2022 season.
The Crusaders have made it through the first two weeks of the season with victories over Glidden-Ralston, Exira-EHK, Boyer Valley and Ar-We-Va, while their lone defeat was a one-run loss at the hands of Kuemper Catholic.
"We feel pretty good," said Coach John Waddle. "We got off to a slow start because of weather and state track. The schedule getting bumped up a week made things difficult to get games in the first week, but we have a busy schedule with six games this week."
The offense has shown promise in the first five games as the Crusaders average 10.6 runs per game and have hit .279 as a team.
"I like how our offense is progressing," Waddle said. "We just need more experience."
Eighth-grader Cal Heydon has paced the offense with a .438 average and six RBI, while Preston McAlister hits .385 and has driven in four runs, and Gabe Obert has a .375 average with five RBI. Easton Hays, Lance Clayburg, Tanner Oswald, Kolby Culbertson and Jacob Estrada have also been part of an athletic CRB offense that has relied heavily on its speed to steal 16 bases on 19 tries.
"I like our top six or seven guys," Waddle said. "We have adequate power. And we're blessed with speed, so we're going to be aggressive on the basepaths. A lot of these kids were participants at state track, so we're going to utilize that and put pressure on our opponents that way."
The Crusaders used five different pitchers in the first five games -- Culbertson, McAlister, Hays, Oswald and Clayburg.
"We had some good guys come back," Waddle said. "We're tying to build about six to eight guys that we feel comfortable putting on the mound in a varsity contest."
Coach Waddle prefers to keep his pitchers in rotation. That decision is twofold because it will force opposing teams to prepare for bevy of different pitchers while also saving some wear and tear on their arms early in the season.
"We aren't trying to stretch our pitchers too much," Waddle said. "We don't want to blow somebody up this early, so we're using about two or three guys a game. We think we have some decent arms. It's just a matter of getting the experience they need."
Culbertson leads the Crusaders' pitching rotation with a 1.31 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings, while McAlister has tossed nine innings with 2.33 ERA.
"It makes it tough on the other team because they don't see the same guy more than a couple at-bats," Waddle said. "We're living and learning. I think we'll get better as the season goes on."
It's a busy week for Coach Waddle's team. They continue on Wednesday against IKM-Manning before contests with Audubon (Thursday), Woodbine (Friday), Bedford (Saturday) and Pleasantville (Saturday). They also have a crucial Rolling Valley conference meeting with CAM on Monday.
"We want to see more consistency at the plate," Waddle said. "It usually takes 30 to 40 plate appearances to feel comfortable. I think we'll get to that level. Our league (RVC) is tough, so we have to progress."
Check out the full interview with Coach Waddle below.