(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard standout Lance Clayburg will continue his multi-sport ways at the next level with Grand View.
Clayburg recently committed to continue playing both football and baseball at the next level with the NAIA school in Des Moines.
“The decision was fairly easy,” Clayburg told KMA Sports. “When I was a kid, I (played sports) just for fun, but eventually that turned into something that I decided I wanted to really do and pursue (at the next level).”
Clayburg says the process originally began with a focus on football. Assistant coach and Stanton alum Brady Johnson put together a highlight tape and sent it around to schools in the region.
“Grand View happened to be one that responded and caught my eye,” Clayburg said. “Their program has obviously been very successful. That’s pretty enticing. The coaches were super personable, and their conversation was great.”
After the football process played out, Clayburg also made the decision that he wanted to play both football and baseball for the Vikings.
“The baseball coach is awesome,” he said. “They’re all amazing. Everybody was awesome to talk to. They had only good things to say about everyone in their program, and it’s really reassuring and exciting to get there.”
Clayburg is maintaining a realistic viewpoint as he approaches his future at Grand View. He knows being a multi-sport athlete in college will be busy and sometimes difficult, but he just couldn’t give up one or the other.
“I think the thought was that if I don’t do it as a freshman I won’t have an opportunity to come back to it,” he said. “I think I’m going to just go in, experience both of them and maybe pick or just stay with both of them for all four years.”
In football, Clayburg will likely focus on the offensive side of the ball at tight end or in an H back role. In baseball, it’s looking like he will play third base.
“I’m just really invested in (both sports),” Clayburg added. “I can’t imagine not doing both.”
Listen to much more with Clayburg in the audio file below.