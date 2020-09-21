(Coon Rapids) -- A colossal battle of 8-Man unbeatens will commence Friday night in Woodbine Friday when KMA No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard meets No. 6 Woodbine.
For Coon Rapids-Bayard, Coach Chris Mohr says his team is thankful for the opportunity they are in, despite some shaky starts.
"We are blessed to be able to play," Mohr said. "We've gotten off to some slow starts, but played some great football in the second half. I'm just super proud of these kids and the effort we give each week."
The Crusaders opened the season with a 16-point comeback victory over Ar-We-Va and have since peeled off dominant victories over Exira-EHK, Boyer Valley and West Harrison by 47, 37 and 36 respectively. Coach Mohr feels his teams thriller in week one might have served as a wake-up call.
"It just shows you the will of our team," he said. "The last three weeks, we've been off to slow start and tight games at halftime, then able to open things up at halftime."
It's no secret the Crusaders have stumbled out of the gate in each of their first four games, which has led to Coach Mohr and his staff's heavy emphasis on fixing that.
"We talk about it every week and it just doesn't happen. We make mental mistakes."
When they have got things going, the Crusaders have been able to run wild, posting 1,289 rushing yards in four games, led by 358 from Gabe Obert. In total, five different Crusaders have rushed for at least 180 yards. Their success on the ground has come in large part to the massive offensive line consisting of Jeffrey Kracht, Kale Pevestorf and Aaron McAlister.
"Our offensive line and defensive line play has been huge this year," Mohr said. "They just do a great job of communicating with one another. They know the why in what we want to do and that's huge. We just work on fundamentals each week, making sure we're stepping to the right spot, getting our foot in the hole. Just the little things."
Line play will be crucial for the Crusaders this week when they face Woodbine. The Tigers have raced to a 4-0 start with victories over West Harrison, Boyer Valley, Ar-We-Va and Hartington-Newcastle (NE) while scoring 60 points per game.
The Tigers bode one of Class 8-Man's dangerous players -- South Dakota commit Layne Pryor. Pryor has posted 961 total yards and 20 touchdowns in the first four games.
"Layne Pryor's a beast," Mohr said of the upcoming challenge. "He's probably one of the best players in 8-Man football. He's a load."
While Pryor is a large part of what the Tigers want to do, quarterback Cory Bantam has pioneered an extremely balanced Woodbine offense, which has put more of an emphasis on the run game than they have in years past.
"They're running the ball a lot more, they're not so much one-dimensional like they've been in the past," Mohr said. "They throw a lot of different looks at your."
Coach Mohr and company know they will have their hands full Friday night.
"We can't tackle high when we are going against them," Mohr said. "You've got to take care of the fundamentals. If you don't do, a kid like Layne will make you pay for it."
Aside from the customary avoidance of turnovers and penalties, Mohr feels the biggest key to victory will be turning Woodbine back to their old ways.
"We've got to force them to be one-dimensional," Mohr said. "We've got to be able to shut down the passing game or running game."
Mohr is also hopeful the fifth time will be the charm for his team when it comes to starting the game fast.
"We've got to get off to a fast start and score on our first or second possession," he said. "We haven't done that the past four weeks."
Matt Hays will be in Woodbine Friday night providing updates as part of KMA Sports' Week 5 coverage, which begins Friday evening at 6:20. The complete interview with Coach Mohr can be heard below.