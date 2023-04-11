(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Laura Anthofer has been active in swimming as long as she can remember. That will continue at the next level with Simpson.
“The campus is so beautiful,” she said of the Indianola school. “I was super excited about them having a great pre-med program, which is of interest to me. They were super welcoming overall. My advisor there was excited when I talked about coming there.”
Anthofer says she started swimming when she was five through the Coon Rapids-Bayard swim team and took up assistant coaching with the squad.
“Last year, I wanted to kind of pick up my swimming a bit more, so I went to the Manning swim team in the winter,” she said. “I saw so much improvement.”
That’s when she started thinking about swimming in college.
“I never thought swimming in college would be available to me,” she said, “but Coach Adam (Cvetich) from Simpson was so nice and welcoming and excited to help me improve more. That made me feel at home and super excited to swim there.”
Anthofer will now look to continue to improve at the next level with Simpson while working towards her academic goals.
“I hope to bring a good mindset to my team to help them improve,” she added. “Academically, I hope to get a degree and then go to the University of Iowa to study there. I hope to possibly double major in pre-med and mathematics.”
Listen to much more in the full interview with Anthofer below.