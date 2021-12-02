(Coon Rapids) -- Iowa Central has been working hard in KMAland during this recruiting cycle, and for the third consecutive day KMA Sports highlights another Tritons commit.
Coon Rapids-Bayard standout Brynn Bass announced her commitment and signed with the Iowa Central basketball program recently.
“I fell in love with the campus,” Bass told KMA Sports. “I went to a shoot around and basketball game with the girls. I met all the girls, met the coaches and they were all awesome. It just felt like it would be the perfect place for me.”
Bass, who is a standout multi-sport athlete for the Crusaders, said she zeroed in on basketball as her future because that’s the sport she’s always zeroed in on.
“I’ve always loved basketball,” Bass said. “Any sport in general I love, but basketball has always been my main focus. I realized going to play college ball I would be with a group of girls that love basketball as much as I do. Basketball is my jam and realizing I could play with so many girls that love it made it that much easier.”
Bass averaged 13.1 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Crusaders last season, earning second team All-Rolling Valley Conference honors.
“It means the world (to play basketball at the next level),” Bass said. “I’d never really thought about it. (Iowa Central) reaching out really opened my mind up to all the options I have. I’m grateful they did because I don’t think I would have reached out to do it on my own. I think it’s going to be the best choice for me.”
Bass joins Audubon’s Jaci Christensen in Iowa Central’s 2022 recruiting class and will join a roster that also touts Atlantic alum Tessa Grooms. This year’s Tritons are off to an 8-0 start.
Listen to the full interview with Bass from Thursday’s UFR below.