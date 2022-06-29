(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard standout Lance Clayburg had four multi-hit games in six contests last week. The success for the reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week is nothing new.
“We’re big trust the process kind of guys,” Clayburg told KMA Sports. “We’re just plugging away, and it’s nice to see the results coming in.”
Clayburg hit .600 for the week and is now hitting .415/.545/.573 on the season with six doubles, two triples and a home run among 34 total hits. He currently leads the Crusaders (21-7) with 42 runs scored.
“It’s just preparation,” Clayburg added. “Coach (John) Waddle and Coach (Jon) Heydon do a really good job of getting us ready. We just prepare well.”
While Coon Rapids-Bayard’s current week hasn’t gone according to plan with a pair of losses to CAM and one to Alta-Aurelia between Monday and Tuesday, it’s just part of the process with hopes of advancing back to state for the seventh time in school history.
“We all have a pretty good bond together,” Clayburg said of this year’s team. “It’s a lot better when you’re winning games. You just play baseball and trust the guy next to you, and it’s fun to know we’re all together.”
With the regular season finished, Clayburg and Coon Rapids-Bayard will get set for Saturday’s postseason opener against AHSTW in Class 1A District 8.
“We just need to keep a level head,” Clayburg added. “Have a level of confidence and go play baseball.”
Listen to much more with Clayburg from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.