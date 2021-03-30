(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard star hurler Quentin Culbertson is set to continue his baseball career at Northern State.
“I started talking to Grand View, Upper Iowa and then Northern State came in,” Culbertson told KMA Sports. “I went there and visited the place, and I pretty much knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Culbertson developed a rapport with Iowa native and Northern State graduate assistant Conner Klostermann.
“I had a really good connection with Coach Klostermann and (head coach Dean Berry),” he added. “Both are really good guys. They have top facilities and are one of the top Division II schools in the nation. I thought it was pretty cool to get the opportunity to go play baseball there.”
Culbertson posted a strong junior season, throwing 28 1/3 innings with 42 strikeouts and just 14 walks while pitching to a 2.47 ERA.
“I wanted to go somewhere where I could get development and bring my game to the next level,” Culbertson said. “I thought Northern gave me the best opportunity to do that. They have a top of the line weight room, top of the line pitching coach and the best opportunity for me to compete at the next level.”
Listen to the full interview with Culbertson linked below.