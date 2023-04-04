(Coon Rapids) -- Lacie Davis has known she wanted to play college volleyball for a while. It was just a matter of finding the right program.
The defensive specialist from Coon Rapids-Bayard feels she found that at Buena Vista.
"About my sophomore year, I decided that volleyball is what I wanted to do. I wanted to play in college. I started looking at schools my junior year. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to play at my top choice."
The unique campus of the Storm Lake school attracted Davis.
"I visited (Buena Vista) my junior year," she said. "I just fell in love with the campus. I liked it was underground, and it wasn't too far from home. My mom went to school there, so that's where she was pushing for me to go. They also have a really good psychology program. It was just a bunch of things together made Buena Vista the right fit."
Davis ultimately chose the Beavers over interest from Central and Midland. However, neither school could top what Buena Vista had to offer.
"I knew I wanted to play Division III," she said. "Central's volleyball coach told me they weren't looking for any (defensive specialists). Midland was OK, but I wasn't a big fan of their campus. I talked to Simpson for a while but decided I wanted to go to BV more."
Davis had 325 digs from her defensive specialist position at Coon Rapids-Bayard last season.
"I think I read the ball well," she said. "In the back row it's important to read shoulders and feet. I also think I'm good at communicating where the ball is going to go. I'm not the best setter. I know college is about DS's that can use their hands a lot. I'll be working on that in the offseason."
Davis joins a Buena Vista program that went 13-12 last season. Former KMAlanders Brenna Rossell (Griswold) and Hailey Darrah (Palmyra) were underclassmen on the Beavers' roster last year. Former Clarinda head coach Will Baumann is the head coach at Buena Vista.
Hear the full interview with Davis below.