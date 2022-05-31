(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Easton Hays is ready to continue the family tradition at Buena Vista.
The multi-sport senior is following the lead of his sister Jade in running track at the Storm Lake school.
“I’ve been around the campus for a long time,” Hays said of his familiarity with Buena Vista. “I’ve been in the buildings and back where a lot of people can’t go. I’ve been in her room, and I’ve just been so familiar with it that I don’t know if I wanted to go anywhere else.”
Hays has involved in many sports during his time at Coon Rapids-Bayard, but track is the one he was always hoping to pursue at the next level.
“Track is my favorite sport,” he said. “It always has been. I think it’s the one I’m best at. They reached out to me, and Jade was talking to me about it and talking to the coaches about it. We just got together, and I always wanted to do track.”
Hays missed his freshman track season to injury and sophomore season due to COVID, but he spent plenty of time at Drake Stadium in his final two years of eligibility, qualifying in six events and grabbing one medal with the 4x200 meter relay team.
“The coaches are just really welcoming and nice,” Hays continued about choosing Buena Vista. “I really like the campus and dorm rooms. They have a great accounting program, which is what I’m going to go into. I got all my classes set up, and it’s looking really nice.”
