(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard athlete Gracy Johnson found a passion for Olympic weightlifting and power lifting years ago. As she started to find success, colleges started to find her, too.
The Crusaders senior will take her lifting talents to the next level with Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
“I got into Olympic lifting because my brother did it for baseball,” Johnson told KMA Sports. “After my brother graduated, my sister and I started to do it for softball to get better at hitting. Ever since then, we’ve been training four days a week and probably a couple hours each time.”
Johnson says she has gone to four or five local meets per year in Omaha and has competed nationally with plenty of success. In 2020, she got third overall and second in the snatch, and this past year in Las Vegas she was second in snatch and fourth overall.
As the success started to show, Concordia head powerlifting coach Freddie Myles reached out.
“I hadn’t really even heard about (Concordia) until (Coach Myles) reached out,” Jonson said. “He reached out to my coach now, and he came and saw me at local and national meets. He kept telling me about the program and the school, and I took a visit and ended up loving it there.”
Myles, who moved from California to Nebraska, started the Concordia lifting program, which first began competition in the 2022-23 season.
“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders and a huge relief (to compete at the next level),” Johnson said. “I was super scared about not being able to do it in high school. I didn’t want to lose all my technique and strength, so it was a saving grace moment when Freddie reached out.”
Once Johnson gets to Concordia, she hopes to make one of their specialty teams.
“They have Pan-Am teams, so you travel internationally within North and South America to compete,” she said. “Right now, that’s the main goal for my next step.”
Listen to much more with Johnson on her decision and history in lifting at the link below.