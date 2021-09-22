(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard went back to another era on Friday night. The Crusaders – well known recently for their terrific running attack – found themselves in a situation where they needed to pass. And pass they did.
Senior quarterback Tanner Oswald threw for a school-record 507 yards and seven touchdowns in lifting CRB to a 56-54 win over Woodbine.
“A school that doesn’t pass the ball a lot, we didn’t have success running the ball early in the game,” Oswald said. “We had to make an adjustment, and the passing game worked really well.”
Without the injured Gabe Obert and Lance Clayburg, the rushing game struggled mightily. On 25 attempts, the Crusaders had minus-29 yards. To the air they went. Oswald completed 21 of 38 passes on the evening after just 15 completions and 33 attempts coming into the game.
Oswald completed passes to four different receivers with seniors Easton Hays and Preston McAlister grabbing seven receptions each for 229 and 211 yards, respectively, while combining on six of the seven touchdowns. Junior Jacob Estrada grabbed a touchdown of his own, finishing with four receptions, and senior Peyton Betts also had four grabs.
“Woodbine did a really good job in mixing up their coverages,” Oswald said. “When we saw they were playing a zone, we were able to get Preston up the middle. He was just finding holes up the middle. Easton Hays is as fast as they come, so when they went to man he beat every guy on the corner. The deep ball was working really well with him.”
Oswald says he never could have imagined a night like the one he had on Friday. However, he does understand the magnitude of his passing record, given all the success from former quarterbacks Michael Schwenk, Johnny Schwaller and Keaton Schlatter.
“After the game, I was looking at their records,” he said. “Their names are on every passing record in the state. Those are the guys I looked up to when I was young. I watched them, and you walk through the halls and see their records on the wall. Knowing I could join them, (is pretty special).”
Coon Rapids-Bayard returns to 8-Player District 10 action this week when they travel to West Harrison. Listen to the full interview with Oswald below.