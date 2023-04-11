(Corning) -- A strong finish to her sophomore track season instilled confidence in Southwest Valley's Emma Cooper.
Cooper's confidence has been evident early on as she's proven to be one of the top sprinters and long jumpers in KMAland.
"I'm feeling really good right now," Cooper said. "I'm jumping and running what I expected at the beginning of the season. I'm just hoping I improve as the season goes on."
Cooper's confidence comes from last year's sixth-place finish in Class 1A's long jump and the work she did in the offseason.
"Medaling at state was everything for me," she said. "It was something I didn't expect to do. It gave me a lot of confidence. I put in a lot of work this summer and lifted all winter and fall. I did a much better job preparing myself this year than last year."
Cooper earned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week accolade after a big showing at Red Oak's Dick Morrison Relays on Thursday.
Cooper won the 100 (13.81), 200 (29.51) and long jump (16-01.00).
"In the long jump, I had a rough meet the one before," she said. "I was nervous. My first jump was the best jump. It made me feel good and gave me a lot of confidence. I didn't know what I expected to do in the 100, but I did good. The 200, I ran pretty well. I'd like to get my time better than it was, but it was good. Overall, it was a super fun night."
Cooper ranks No. 6 in the long jump in Class 1A.
"The big thing for me is the runway," she said. "If I don't take off well on the runway, I'm likely not going to have a good jump. I also focus on the knee drive. The focus is to get up as high as I can and then do the rest as I've trained."
She's done plenty of nice things in the long jump and sprints, but Cooper feel she still has plenty to work on this season.
"I definitely have a lot of work to do to fix my form," she said. "As the season goes on, I'll get more comfortable and a little stronger. I'm going to try to keep bettering myself. Hopefully, it works out."
Running at Drake Stadium was an eye-opening experience for Cooper last year. She wants to experience that again.
"I've always had the goal of going to Drake Relays," she said. "It's tough to make it. I'd love to go back to state in the long jump and 100. I know it's going to be tough, but I can do it if I work hard."
Click below to hear the full interview with Cooper.