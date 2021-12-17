(Coralville) -- The 2022 State Volleyball Tournament will be held in Coralville at the Xtream Arena.
In a release, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Executive Director Jean Berger said, "We are excited to bring the State Volleyball Tournament to Xtream Arena and Coralville. We look forward to our partnership with the staffs at the arena and Think Iowa City."
The 5,100-seat arena opened in 2020 and is only the second venue to host the state tournament since 1973, replacing the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.
