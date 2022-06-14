(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has named Coralville as the host for the 2023 State Dual Tournament.
The Tournament will take place at the Xtream Arena on February 4th.
Additionally, the IHSAA also announced an alteration to the state cross country meets with a rotating schedule. Class 1A and 2A will now take place on Friday with 3A and 4A races on Saturday.
The Board of Control has also opted to eliminate the early release of district and substate basketball pods. Instead, the 1A and 2A brackets will be released during the week of February 6th while the 3A and 4A brackets will be released the following week.
View full IHSAA board briefs here.