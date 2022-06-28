(Griswold) -- Griswold softball is preparing for the postseason with a run of tough competition. Along the way, they’ve clinched the Corner Conference regular season and tournament championships.
“We’re having a great season,” Coach Jody Rossell told KMA Sports. “Really impressed with how the girls have come together and are playing well together. They’re having a lot of fun, and they’re meshing well.”
The Tigers (17-5 overall, 9-0 Corner Conference) put together a challenging schedule this season with hopes it will pay off with a deep postseason run. Since last weekend, Griswold has played against stalwarts of the area like Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Mount Ayr and other state contenders West Monona and Davenport Assumption.
“Our goals weren’t to float through the season,” Coach Rossell said. “We wanted to grow and develop our teams as much as we could and embrace challenges as they come. We wanted to challenge ourselves with different types of competition to help us prepare, and the girls have stepped up really well with that.”
One of the more challenging parts of the schedule came this past weekend. On Friday night, they finished off a dominant Corner Conference Tournament title. Just hours later, they were on the road to Washington to play 3A No. 2 Assumption and a higher-class Washington team.
“We didn’t get to have the Corner Conference Tournament last year because of some weather, so it was nice to get that in this year,” Rossell added. “It was a late night Friday, and I thought the girls would sleep all the way (to Washington), but they had tons of energy on the road and had a good day Saturday. I thought the girls played fearlessly. We knew it would be tough competition that we hadn’t faced before, but I thought the girls did really well and were in every game.”
While Griswold lost to Assumption (9-1) and Washington (2-0), those are the types of games Coach Rossell believes will help them as they prepare for the postseason, which is right around the corner. After games against Sidney (tonight) and Audubon (tomorrow), the Tigers will prepare for regional play against the winner of a first round meeting between Tri-Center and St. Albert.
If Griswold is to continue their success, it is likely to come behind the pitching duo of senior Brenna Rossell and sophomore Karly Millikan. The two have split the innings this season with Millikan throwing 75 innings while pitching to a 1.59 ERA. Rossell has 46 2/3 innings to her name and a 1.65 ERA.
“They are any softball coaches’ dream,” Rossell said. “To have one of them would be a true weapon, and to have both of them is an out-of-this-world strength. It goes above and beyond their pitching. They’re great teammates and overall softball players. When they’re not on the mound, they’ve been playing third and are great there.”
Millikan and Rossell have also doubled up as the top two hitters in the Tigers lineup. Millikan is hitting .462/.521/.646 with nine doubles and a home run among 30 hits while Rossell has posted a .433/.479/.597 line with seven doubles and two triples among 29 safeties.
Freshman Joanna Reynolds (.333/.382/.413) leads the team with 26 RBI while junior Makenna Askeland (.322/.444/.458) and freshman Marissa Askeland (.315/.464/.315) are also hitting over .300 on the season. Freshman Abby Gohlinghorst, sophomore Whitney Pennock, junior McKenna Wiechman and senior Lydia Greiman have also been lineup regulars with freshman Addison Adams and 8th grader Kate Tischer working as courtesy and pinch runners in at least 15 games this season.
“I think one of the big things this year is how we’ve had different players stepping up in different moments,” Rossell said. “When someone doesn’t have the at bat they want they can lean on their teammates to come up behind them and do the job.”
Listen to the complete interview with Rossell from Tuesday’s sports feature linked below.