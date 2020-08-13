(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released fall activities guidance for the upcoming seasons.
Among the guidelines:
-For volleyball matches, masks will be required for all spectators entering or exiting the building and moving about. They can remove their masks when maintaining social distancing while seated in the stands.
-The conference is limiting attendance at volleyball matches. Each coach and player receives six tickets at the beginning of the season. No conference passes are issued. All spectators must have a ticket to enter the game.
-In football, no conference passes will be issued.
-In cross country, IHSAA and IGHSAU guidelines will be followed.
View the complete list of guidelines below.