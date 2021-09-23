(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released the schedule for their upcoming volleyball tournament.
Sidney is the No. 1 seed and will be grouped in pool play with No. 3 seed Stanton and No. 6 seed Essex. No. 2 seed East Mills is grouped with No. 4 Griswold and No. 5 Fremont-Mills.
Pool play will take place on Monday, September 27th with semifinals at Sidney on Tuesday and the consolation and championship at East Mills on Thursday. KMA Sports will have play-by-play and video of Tuesday and Thursday.
View the complete schedule below.