(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released the schedule for their upcoming volleyball tournament.

Sidney is the No. 1 seed and will be grouped in pool play with No. 3 seed Stanton and No. 6 seed Essex. No. 2 seed East Mills is grouped with No. 4 Griswold and No. 5 Fremont-Mills.

Pool play will take place on Monday, September 27th with semifinals at Sidney on Tuesday and the consolation and championship at East Mills on Thursday. KMA Sports will have play-by-play and video of Tuesday and Thursday.

View the complete schedule below.

Download PDF Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament 2021 - Bracket.pdf

