(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released the schedule for the upcoming conference basketball tournament.
Games will take place Monday, January 17th through Saturday, January 22nd. Pool play will take place Monday through Thursday before consolation and championship games on Friday and Saturday.
Stanton, Fremont-Mills and Griswold are in the girls Pool A while East Mills, Sidney and Essex play in Pool B. East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Essex are in the boys Pool A, and Sidney, Stanton and Griswold are in Pool B.
KMA Sports will have play-by-play on the radio and video at our livestream page of games on Wednesday through Saturday. View the full schedule below.