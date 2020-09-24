(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released more details in regards to their upcoming tournament.
The six conference teams have been split into two pools of three. Pool 1 consists of East Mills, Griswold and Essex while Pool 2 is comprised of Stanton, Sidney and Fremont-Mills.
Pool action will take place Monday, September 28th at East Mills and Stanton. Matches in the pool round will be a best-of three sets.
Semifinals will occur on Tuesday at East Mills. The runner up of Pool 2 will face the champion of Pool 1. The runner-up of Pool 1 will also face the champion of Pool 2.
Championship and consolation matches will take place at Griswold on Thursday, October 1st at Griswold, and can be heard on KMA Radio.
The complete schedule for the Corner Conference Tournament can be viewed below.