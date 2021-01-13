(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has announced the schedule for their conference tournament next week.
The tournament will begin on Saturday, January 16th with Clarinda Academy at Essex boys and continue through Saturday, January 23rd.
The tournament is again split into two pools for the girls and two pools for the boys. The three teams in each pool will play a round robin through the course of the week. Wednesday’s girls action will be in Stanton while the boys will play in Sidney on Thursday.
Friday’s girls consolation and championship is at Fremont-Mills, and the boys consolation and championship will be played Saturday at East Mills. KMA Sports will have Wednesday through Saturday games on the air.
Check out the full schedule for the tournament below.