(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released the bracket for the upcoming volleyball tournament.
Sidney is the top seed in the tournament and will host Tuesday, September 27th's semifinals while Fremont-Mills is the host site for the consolation and championship matches on Thursday, September 29th. KMA Sports will have coverage of the Tuesday and Thursday matches.
First round matchups for Monday, September 26th:
Fremont-Mills vs. Griswold (at Stanton), 5:30 PM
Essex at East Mills, 7:00 PM
Hamburg at Stanton, 7:00 PM
View the complete bracket below.