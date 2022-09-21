Corner Conference NEW
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released the bracket for the upcoming volleyball tournament.

Sidney is the top seed in the tournament and will host Tuesday, September 27th's semifinals while Fremont-Mills is the host site for the consolation and championship matches on Thursday, September 29th. KMA Sports will have coverage of the Tuesday and Thursday matches.

First round matchups for Monday, September 26th:

Fremont-Mills vs. Griswold (at Stanton), 5:30 PM

Essex at East Mills, 7:00 PM

Hamburg at Stanton, 7:00 PM

View the complete bracket below.

Download PDF Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament - 2022 CC Volleyball Tournament.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.