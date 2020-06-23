(KMAland) -- The brackets for this week's Corner Conference Tournaments have been released.
In softball, Stanton is the top seed while Griswold drew the other bye with the number two seed. Sidney will open with Essex (at Griswold) and Fremont-Mills will host East Mills.
Sidney is the baseball tournament's number one seed. Stanton also received a bye. East Mills will face Griswold with the winner facing Stanton. The winner of Fremont-Mills/Essex will face Sidney in a semifinals.
First round games will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. with the semifinals following at around 7:30. The finals will be held Friday in Essex. Softball will played at 5:30, followed by baseball. The finals of the Corner Conference Tournaments can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder on the call.
The complete tournament brackets can be found below.