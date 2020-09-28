(KMAland) -- Corner Conference officials have announced changes to this week's conference tournament.
Pool play, which was originally slated to begin Monday, has been canceled.
Conference tournament action will begin Tuesday evening with the semifinals being held at East Mills. Stanton will play Sidney at 5:30 at East Mills Elementary School, followed by Griswold and East Mills at 7:30 at the high school.
Consolation and championship matches will take place Thursday in Griswold. Thursday's action can be heard on KMA 960.