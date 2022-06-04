(Des Moines) -- The Lewis Central boys soccer team is on top of Class 2A for the second time in the past three seasons after a 3-1 win over Pella in Saturday's Class 2A state final.
"It's amazing," said Lewis Central head coach James Driver. "Words can't describe it. They've worked hard all year. These guys deserve it. I couldn't be happier for them, and I love them."
"This is everything we've worked for since day one," said senior Colton Costello. "We knew we had the talent to do this. Every day was a grind. We just knew we needed to play our hardest at all times to end up where we are today."
Costello played the hero for LC with two second-half goals. His first one came nine minutes into the second half. The Midland commit bobbed through the Pella defense and connected -- just moments after a miss -- to give his team a 2-1 lead.
"I'm right-footed, but I was feeling my left foot today," he said. "I saw their right-back was creeping in, so I tapped by him and went 1-v-1 with the goalie."
Costello added another goal 16 minutes later to effectively put the game out of reach and earn himself All-Tournament Team captain honors.
"Our offense has been phenomenal all season," he said. "We knew if we moved the ball, we were going to get goals."
"He has been a leader ever since he stepped into our program," Driver said. "He has been amazing."
Sophomore Brayden Shepard also found the net for the Titans. His goal came six minutes into the match.
"I dispossessed their holding man and made a backdoor run," Shepard said. "I just had to stay composed. And I finished."
Pella responded with a goal in the 31st minute and controlled possession in the first half.
"We were pretty fortunate to get to halftime at 1-1," Driver said. "We just had to adjust our midfield. We talked about that at halftime."
Costello's two goals and the defensive adjustments did the trick.
"We were working for each other," Driver said. "We were for each other. They were ready to rock and roll and did a great job."
The championship completes a blue-collar week for Lewis Central that also featured wins over Humboldt and Newton.
Saturday's title marks the second in three seasons for the Titans' program.
They shocked the state in 2019 and won the title as a No. 7 seed, and likely would have been the favorite in 2020, but COVID canceled the season. The Titans entered last season with the pieces to defend their 2019 title, but squandered a lead to Sioux City West in their substate final.
Now, the Titans are back on top.
"It's the culture and commitment of the players," Driver said. "They've bought in and worked hard for each other. That's what it's about."
Check out the full interviews with Costello, Shepard and Driver below.