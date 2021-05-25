(Denison) -- The Denison-Schleswig football program turned to a former Iowa State star as their new head coach.
Last week, Athletic Director Derek Fink announced the hiring of Kamari Cotton-Moya as the new head football coach for the Monarchs, replacing Chad Van Kley.
"I'm so excited for the opportunity, and I can't wait to get to work," Cotton-Moya said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "It couldn't come at a better time."
Cotton-Moya played defensive back for Iowa State from 2014 to 2017, where he was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year (2014) and a two-time All-Big 12 honoree, including as a first-teamer in 2017.
Following his time in Ames, Cotton-Moya played with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football. However, injuries and the impact of COVID-19 stifled his professional career.
"These last couple of years have been up and down," he said. "I traveled around and tried to find my role."
When it looked like his football career was over, he turned to coaching.
"I figured out that it was time to give up the playing game and get ready to further my career," he said. "I'm ready to be a coach and become an educator."
Cotton-Moya is familiar with the Monarchs' program. He served as a substitute teacher there last year.
"It felt like home," he said. "The staff welcomed me with welcome arms. When I found out the job was open, I approached (Denison AD) Derek Fink. We kicked it off on the right foot, and here we are."
Cotton-Moya played for several coaches during his career, including his father during his youth career and Todd Sturdy, Paul Rhoads and Matt Campbell at Iowa State. He played for Rick Neuheisel in the AAFL.
"I think Coach Campbell was one of the guys that instilled what football means," Cotton-Moya said. "It's not right. Sometimes, as young athletes, we get away from that. Coach Campbell instilled in me what you have to do to play the game. They all affected me greatly."
He inherits a program that went 5-4 in a condensed 2020 season. Schematically, Cotton-Moya says he plans to lean heavily on his coaching staff.
"The coaches are great guys," he said. "We are going to come together and do what we want to do. We will create a scheme that fits our athletes and team."
Off the field, Cotton-Moya hopes to impact his players like many of his coaches did him.
"I'm trying to get to know my players," he said. "I need to figure out everyone's individual goals and how I can help them accomplish them. It's further than football for me."
The complete interview with Cotton-Moya can be heard below.